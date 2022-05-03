Summer jobs at Austin Parks & Recreation pools, camps still need to be filled

Austin Parks & Recreation says it still needs hundreds of people to operate city pools and summer camps. It says its number one challenge right now is not having enough seasonal staff to operate pools or camps at full capacity.

Officials say the aquatic team currently has 185 lifeguards on staff. That's about 25% of the 750 lifeguards needed to operate summer pools.

Summer camps have 211 staff on board. That's about 67% of the 350 staff members it takes to offer affordable camp options.

Pay now starts at $16/hour for entry-level positions, and it increases with experience. Staff get paid sick leave, a free bus pass, and flexible scheduling. Lifeguards can earn up to $1250 in bonuses and summer camp staff can earn up to $750 in bonuses. Bonus qualification criteria vary by position.

Officials say the temporary jobs are perfect for teenagers, college students, teachers on summer break, retirees, or anyone looking for a fun way to earn extra money.

Austin Parks and Recreation says it hires candidates from diverse origins, orientations, identities, and abilities. Those who are interested in one of the positions can apply now.