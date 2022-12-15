Expand / Collapse search

Sunny day today, but cold front brings cloudy, dreary weather again tomorrow

Hill Country freeze this morning, sunny area-wide this afternoon

Dress in layers today. We're starting the day with temperatures in the 30s and heading for temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. Plus, another cold front is heading our way. Zack Shields has the details.

AUSTIN, Texas - We're waking up to the coldest morning we've had in about 2 weeks. 

You will need the jacket. Don't leave home without it. 

If you didn't get enough sun yesterday, you are in luck. 100% chance of a full day of sun with highs in the mid 60s and the winds will light and humidity will remain low. 

Enjoy because a cold front will bring back the cloudy, dreary, drizzly, colder and breezy conditions tomorrow. 

There is a very good chance the colder than average weather will stick around through the weekend and beyond. 

Today could be the warmest day in the next 2 weeks.

