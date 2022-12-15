Sunny day today, but cold front brings cloudy, dreary weather again tomorrow

We're waking up to the coldest morning we've had in about 2 weeks.

You will need the jacket. Don't leave home without it.

If you didn't get enough sun yesterday, you are in luck. 100% chance of a full day of sun with highs in the mid 60s and the winds will light and humidity will remain low.

Enjoy because a cold front will bring back the cloudy, dreary, drizzly, colder and breezy conditions tomorrow.

There is a very good chance the colder than average weather will stick around through the weekend and beyond.

Today could be the warmest day in the next 2 weeks.

