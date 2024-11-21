Travis County gives $350K grant to controversial homeless center in South Austin

Travis County is giving the controversial Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center a nearly $350,000 grant. This comes months after the nonprofit, located in the middle of a South Austin neighborhood, fell short on funding for an expansion.

The center says the grant will be used to help the homeless with healthcare needs.

On Thursday, during Travis County's Commissioners Court, there were two organizations that were granted funds.

The first was Foundation's Communities Virtual Financial Coaching, receiving $42,000, the second was the Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center.

In March, the center made efforts to expand by adding another location in Central Texas, but fell short. Now they are using the funds from Travis County to expand their wellness services.

"The money that we will be receiving from will allow us to bolster our ability to help people connect to mental health and substance abuse care and also to be able to coordinate other health related needs like applying for disability benefits, or food stamps," says Executive Director of Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, Mark Hilbelink.

"The funding during the pandemic has to be spent, I believe, no later than 2027. We have just under $400,000 remaining of our $1.5 million that we received in allocations in 2020, so these last two contracts are our effort to try to expend all of those funds," said Supportive Housing Division Director Monique Coleman.

According to Supportive Housing Division director Monique Coleman, the nonprofit organization services nearly 80 percent of the homeless population.

"I don’t anticipate that this funding will create a bigger impact in the area of our hub location," says Hilbelink.

In the past, the center has faced backlash surrounding the homeless community from neighbors and neighboring businesses.

"There's a school, a public school. Kids. What's wrong with this picture? Hello? We're getting harassed by homeless people. I don't mind helping them out, but this is getting really bad," says neighbor Vincent Lupo.

"We actually serve even more people through our hotline and digital services and through our outreach team that go into the camps directly and in shelters," says Hilbelink.

The center says those in need can come to the location, use the digital platform, or the hotline. The hotline has been extended from 4 hours to 12 hours for service.

The hotline is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center Hotline is 512-522-1097.