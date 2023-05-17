Suspect in 2016 hit-and-run found after nearly 7 years on the run: police

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Thomas Bernal (Manor Police Department)

A suspect in a 2016 hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Manor has been found after spending nearly seven years on the run, says officials.

Thomas Bernal is accused of hitting 19-year-old Devon Sanders with his car on July 27, 2016 and then fleeing the scene, says the Manor Police Department.

Bernal and his mother Debra Bernal of Elgin have been taken into custody by US Marshals in Hidalgo County. Manor police say the two have been on the run in Mexico for nearly seven years.

Both will be extradited to Travis County.

Thomas Bernal faces charges of second-degree felony manslaughter and second-degree felony failure to stop and render aid accident involving death. Debra Bernal faces a third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence charge.

Sanders had recently graduated from Manor New Tech High School and had planned to attend the University of Houston in Victoria.

Officials say the hit-and-run happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Marie Lane.

Police responded to a reckless driver call from a neighbor who reported that a driver was hitting and knocking over trash cans. When officers arrived on the scene they followed a trail of debris and found Sanders.

ATCEMS performed CPR but were unsuccessful and Sanders died at the scene.