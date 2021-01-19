Suspect arrested after man found dead in Northwest Round Rock

A 28-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Jerrionn Burleson in Round Rock earlier this month. Gage Johnston, 28, was arrested and charged with capital murder on Tuesday, January 19.

According to police, officers responded just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 to a report of a gunshot and someone lying on the ground in the 1600 block of Peachtree Valley Drive. The victim, Burleson, was dead when officers arrived.

It is believed the two subjects, both Austin residents, knew each other.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS