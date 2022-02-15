Suspect arrested, charged for shooting woman at North Austin motel

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the victim killed in a shooting at a motel off I-35 in North Austin.

According to police, 9-1-1 received a call reporting a woman that appeared to have been shot around 2:56 a.m. on Saturday, January 29. The woman was reportedly found near a dumpster behind a motel in the 11500 block of I-35.

She was unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. ATCEMS arrived and performed life-saving measures, but the woman succumbed to her injuries and died, according to police. Police have identified her as Angela Fresquez.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists responded to process the scene, according to police. During the course of their investigation, 33-year-old Matthew Moreno was identified as a suspect.

33-year-old Matthew Moreno is being held without bond.

On February 14, the Lonestar Fugitive Taskforce arrested Matthew Moreno in the 5600 block of Springdale Road on a first-degree murder warrant. He was transported and booked into the Travis County Jail.

Moreno is being held without bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter