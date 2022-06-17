Suspect in custody after pointing gun at police near University of Texas campus

The Austin Police Department is investigating a disturbance near the University of Texas campus.

The incident happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Pearl Street near West 25th Street.

Police say it started as a disturbance between a group of people. Officers showed up and a suspect pointed a gun at them but did not fire the weapon.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police are questioning witnesses about what led up to the call.