Suspect in Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios' death taken into custody

Houston police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a Houston police sergeant.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet that the suspect in Sgt. Sean Rios' death had been taken into custody without incident on the Katy Freeway.

"We can all breath a sigh of relief," Acevedo tweeted.

Sgt. Rios, who leaves behind four children, was shot and killed in north Houston on Monday afternoon during a "gun battle" outside a motel.

The 25-year HPD veteran made it inside the Taj Inn Suites to ask for emergency help before collapsing.

Acevedo said on Monday that there were leads and suspects, giving them a stern warning.

“We are going to catch you. We are coming after you. We are going to capture you. So do yourself a favor and turn yourself in,” said Acevedo during a press conference.