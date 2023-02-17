Hernando sheriff: Suspect barricaded inside Brooksville home after fire and shooting, 2 injured

The suspect Hernando County deputies were searching for after a shooting and structure fire in Brooksville has barricaded himself inside a home on Erma Road.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said during a new briefing Friday evening that they are working to get the suspect, who was identified as 64-year-old Steve Rosa, out of the home.

The sheriff's office said two people were taken to local trauma centers with gunshot wounds after the incident, which took place in the area of Erma Road and Star Road. The victims' conditions weren't immediately available.

Sheriff Nienhuis said deputies arrived after the shooting stopped, and they weren't sure if the suspect had gone back into the house, which was engulfed in flames.

Deputies were searching for Rosa, who was to be considered "armed and extremely dangerous," Nienhuis said, until he was found inside a home using a drone.

Pictured: Aerial view of shooting, structure fire scene in Brooksville.

All residents in the area are being urged by investigators to remain indoors, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.