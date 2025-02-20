Suspect in Round Rock officer-involved shooting identified

The Brief The suspect arrested for a domestic dispute has been identified Round Rock police said a gun was involved during the domestic dispute on Feb. 17 One RRPD officer was placed on administrative leave after shooting his gun at the suspect



The suspect arrested after a domestic disturbance in Round Rock has been identified.

What we know:

On Feb. 17, around 4 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the MAA apartment complex, located at 1800 Plateau Vista Blvd.

A 911 caller said they heard an argument between a man and a woman in a nearby apartment, and believed a gun was involved after hearing the woman pleading for her life.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect who showed his gun. An officer then shot their weapon.

RELATED: Round Rock officer-involved shooting; suspect in custody

No one was injured.

The suspect was later identified as 34-year-old Alexander Tolentino of Round Rock. He was arrested and is now in the Williamson County Jail.

Police said he faces charges of assault family violence.

Per department policy, the officer who fired his weapon, Officer Mason Gates, a one-year veteran, has been placed on administrative leave.