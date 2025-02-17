Round Rock officer-involved shooting; suspect in custody

The Brief Round Rock police say there was an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to a disturbance at the MAA Round Rock Apartments. One officer fired their weapon and is now on administrative leave pending investigation.



Round Rock police say a suspect is in custody after an early morning officer-involved shooting.

What we know:

According to police, a call came in about a disturbance around 4 a.m. on Feb. 17 at the MAA Round Rock Apartments at 1800 Plateau Vista Blvd, near North A W Grimes Boulevard.

RRPD says that one of its officers fired their weapon and that officer is on administrative leave pending investigation.

There were no reported injuries to officers or the suspect.

The suspect is currently in custody.

What we don't know:

RRPD did not elaborate on what kind of disturbance prompted the initial call. It is also currently unknown if the suspect had a weapon.

Big picture view:

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Central Texas in the last three days.

On Feb. 14, an attempted traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Pflugerville turned into an officer-involved shooting when officers say the suspect pulled a handgun.