3 suspects sought in several aggravated robberies: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for three suspects involved in multiple aggravated robberies over a period of three months in Austin and Caldwell County.

One suspect, 22-year-old Jefry Cruz Garcia, has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The suspects robbed three check cashing stores between June 26 and Sept. 9:

Mi Pueblito: 8905 North Lamar Blvd

Dinero Express: 1800 Scofield Ridge Pkwy

Mi Pueblito: 20035 Camino Real in Dale

The suspects threatened store employees with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money from all three businesses, says APD. All four suspects are described as Hispanic males between 17 and 25.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.