3 suspects sought in several aggravated robberies: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for three suspects involved in multiple aggravated robberies over a period of three months in Austin and Caldwell County.
One suspect, 22-year-old Jefry Cruz Garcia, has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
The suspects robbed three check cashing stores between June 26 and Sept. 9:
- Mi Pueblito: 8905 North Lamar Blvd
- Dinero Express: 1800 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
- Mi Pueblito: 20035 Camino Real in Dale
The suspects threatened store employees with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money from all three businesses, says APD. All four suspects are described as Hispanic males between 17 and 25.
Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department)
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.