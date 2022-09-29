Suspects sought in robbery outside Round Rock poker club

The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals suspected in an aggravated robbery.

RRPD says a man was leaving the Lodge Poker Club on Sept. 23 when he was approached by the suspects and robbed of his backpack, which contained cash and personal items.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Round Rock Police Department)

Anyone with any information on the incident or identity of the suspects is asked to contact Det. Laura Baxter by email or by calling 512-671-2871. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.