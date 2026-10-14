Suspect in sexual assault of Nevada child arrested at Texas border after trying to leave US, officials say
LAREDO, Texas - A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Reno, Nevada was arrested at the Texas border after federal officials said he was caught trying to leave the country.
What we know:
The suspect, Juan Elizondo Delgado, 34, was found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Sept. 29 at the Laredo Port of Entry.
Authorities said Delgado was trying to cross into Mexico aboard a commercial bus on the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. According to officials, Delgado is a Mexican citizen and never had the proper documentation to enter or remain in the U.S.
As they were investigating, CBP officers said they learned Delgado had an outstanding felony warrant issued by the Reno Police Department in Nevada. He’s charged with sexual assault against a child under 14 years of age with a deadly weapon, according to officials.
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What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide any further details on the nature of the allegations against Delgado.
What's next:
Delgado was turned over to Webb County sheriff’s deputies and taken to the Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.