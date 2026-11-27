The Brief Road closures will be taking place in Austin due to holiday festivities The Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll and Trail of Lights will bring road closures to the area



The winter holiday season is approaching, bringing festivities to Austin.

With events like the Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll and the Trail of Lights, road closures in Austin are expected.

Austin winter holiday events

The backstory:

Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the 32nd annual Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll will take place in downtown Austin.

There will be live music, food, vendors and the Capitol tree lighting. The event is free.

Street closures will be in effect from 11 a.m. to midnight on Dec. 5:

11th St. will be closed from Colorado Street to Brazos Street.

Congress Avenue will be closed from 10th Street to 11th Street.

For more information, click here.

Austin Trail of Lights

The Austin Trail of Lights returns to Zilker Park. It will run from Dec. 10-23.

The festivities kick off with a preview party on Friday, Dec. 4 and a fun run on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Out of the 14 nights, seven are free. On the remaining nights, general admission tickets cost $8.

Parking at Zilker Park is limited and is only available with a pre-paid parking pass.

Here are some transportation options:

Transit: Take Take CapMetro bus routes 3, 30 or 803, or the CapMetro rail route 550. The bus routes take you near the park; the rail line’s Downtown Station is a two-mile walk from Zilker.

Walking or biking: Park downtown and use the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail. Bike racks will be available across Barton Springs Road from the entrance.

Rideshare (Uber and Lyft): The best drop-off and pick-up location is at 2107 Veterans Drive.

Shuttle: The Trail of Lights shuttle will pick up and drop off at the Toney Burger Activity Center, located at 3200 Jones Road. Shuttle passes are $8 per person and include general admission entry. The shuttle will run Dec. 12 and 18-23.

More streets in and around the park will be fully closed.

For more information, click here.