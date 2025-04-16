Suspect in UT Austin campus attacks faces new charges

The Brief More UT Austin students are coming forward after being attacked by a former student The man is currently facing 11 charges Police said the man went on a violent spree and attacked more than a dozen people



More victims are coming forward claiming a former UT student physically hurt them near the UT campus.

Aymen Labidi is currently in the Travis County Jail facing 11 charges.

"I was not expecting it at all," a UT student who doesn’t want to be identified said.

The student said last week he was walking to class when a man in a suit and tie and white motorcycle helmet attacked him.

"He first just tries to shoulder check me, then pushes his bike into me, and then punches me in the face," the UT student said.

He said he went to the ER to get checked out.

"I had some bleeding and a mild concussion from the incident," the UT student said.

Apparently, this student isn’t the only person who has been hurt by this same man named Aymen Labidi.

"Some of the witnesses of my assault told me that, oh, he had punched four or five people before you and he was harassing women on the street and grabbing their shoulders and stuff," the UT student said.

"It's just really unacceptable because at UT, which is the flagship institution of the state, both on campus and even off campus surrounding UT, you shouldn't have to worry about just your safety," the UT student added.

Police said Labidi went on a violent spree last week and attacked more than a dozen people.

Court records show he blocked traffic and then punched a man in his car, drove down Guadalupe, swerving, trying to hit people, grabbed a man by the shoulders and started shaking him, grabbed another man by the nose and pulled him from side to side, then slapped him, then put another man in a chokehold.

Labidi was arrested three times in three days.

The university released a statement on the incident:

"Our highest priority at The University of Texas at Austin is the safety and security of our students. Ensuring their safety on and around campus matters.

Under the leadership of Chairman Kevin Eltife, the Board of Regents has invested millions of dollars to improve the safety of campus and West Campus through infrastructure like lights, cameras, and additional law enforcement. We will continue to do whatever is necessary to make sure our students live, work and learn in a safe environment.

‘When individuals threaten student safety with violent and criminal behavior, our law enforcement have been steadfast in making necessary arrests to remove these threats. But arrests are not enough. We must be able to work hand in hand with prosecutors and the local judicial system to make sure these offenders stay off our campus,’ stresses Chairman Eltife.

UT families, students, faculty, staff and visitors are rightly frustrated. The most recent example is a violent offender who was arrested three times over the last three days. Upon release after the first arrest for multiple assaults, he was able to return to the Drag the next day to continue to threaten and physically assault our students.

‘This must change. Today, I spoke with the Mayor of Austin and the Travis County Judge, and I am seeking a meeting with our local elected prosecutors. We must find a solution. Our students and their families are counting on it,’ urges Interim President Jim Davis."

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office said the Interim President sent a request to meet after the public statement was released. FOX 7 was told the DA’s office isn’t commenting on the case because it’s an active investigation.

The Travis County Attorney’s Office gave a statement on the incident:

"The safety of our community is the top priority of the Travis County Attorney. While we do not comment on pending cases, our office accepted for prosecution all the cases referred to us by law enforcement and was not involved in the previous decision to release him. The individual is currently detained in the Travis County Jail, and we will continue to work closely with all our partners to inform the Court of the public safety concerns posed before they make decisions to release. We also look forward to meeting with UT Leadership and educating them on the criminal justice process."