Suspect wanted for Austin murder arrested in Addison, Illinois

Members of the U.S. Marshals-led Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect who was wanted for a fatal shooting that happened in North Austin in January.

According to police, Anthony Chandler Scott, 20, was arrested in the 100 block of South Rohlwing Drive in Addison, Illinois on August 13. Scott had been sought on a murder charge related to a shooting that occurred on Mearns Meadow on Jan 29.

According to the affidavit, Scott allegedly shot the victim multiple times, and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene following lifesaving efforts by first responders.

Austin authorities and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force initiated a fugitive investigation to locate and apprehend Scott, according to police. Members of the task force developed information that Scott had fled the region and was believed to be in a suburb outside of Chicago.

The Austin-based task force immediately contacted the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Chicago to assist and continue efforts to apprehend Scott. Early this morning, task force officers with the GLRFTF arrested Scott in Addison, where he was living in a vehicle with a temporary Texas license plate.

Scott was booked into the Cook County Jail, where he will await extradition with a bond set at $250,000, according to police.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter