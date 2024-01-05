Suspects rob 7-Eleven, assault clerk in south Austin: police

Austin police are searching for two suspects who robbed a 7-Eleven and assaulted an employee in south Austin in November.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, at around 5:33 p.m., one suspect entered the 7-Eleven located at 6306 Menchaca Road in south Austin while the other waited outside.

The suspect inside the store began stealing merchandise. The clerk confronted him as he attempted to leave with the stolen items. The suspect then attacked the woman before leaving the scene on foot with the second suspect.

Suspect #1 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect #1, who attacked the clerk, is described as:

A black man

Early 20s

Between 5'4" and 5'5" tall

Medium build

Long and curly hair

Last seen wearing a green jacket and light-colored undershirt.

Suspect #2 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect #2 is described as:

A black man

Approximately 20 to 30 years old

Between 5'8" and 6'0" tall

Thin build

Last seen wearing a black shirt over a red, long-sleeved shirt and a bright-colored hoodie under the black shirt.

Anyone with any information about the suspects should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.