Suspicious death in Southeast Austin under investigation

Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in Southeast Austin.

Investigators say they received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

After talking to people who were nearby, they found a man with gunshot wounds in a car.

Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene shortly after arriving and performing life-saving measures.

The car was in a parking lot near the Wells Fargo Bank at the intersection of East Riverside and South Pleasant Valley Road, right across the street from the H-E-B.

Right now, this is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no suspect description at this time.