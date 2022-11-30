Suspicious death in Southeast Austin under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in Southeast Austin.
Investigators say they received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.
After talking to people who were nearby, they found a man with gunshot wounds in a car.
Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene shortly after arriving and performing life-saving measures.
The car was in a parking lot near the Wells Fargo Bank at the intersection of East Riverside and South Pleasant Valley Road, right across the street from the H-E-B.
Right now, this is being investigated as a homicide.
There is no suspect description at this time.