'Suspicious' fires near city golf course under investigation: AFD

The Austin Fire Department is currently investigating a series of ‘suspicious’ fires near the Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Southeast Austin.

AFD crews responded to two fires at the complex overnight at the course, the first around 7:12 p.m. Dec. 30 in a shed containing four lawn mowers.

Investigators have ruled that fire as incendiary. An early estimate of damages to equipment sits at $400,000, but detailed loss amounts are still pending.

Just over six hours later, around 1:18 a.m. Dec. 31, a second fire was ruled incendiary.

AFD says at the same time, additional crews responded to an apartment complex nearby for a mattress and trash fire that was impacting a garage.

AFD says there have now been four suspicious fires in this immediate area and the investigation is ongoing. There is currently no information on a possible suspect.