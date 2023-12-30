Man beaten to death in north Austin; police searching for suspects

Austin police are searching for whoever beat a man to death and left him in an alley in north Austin this week.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a welfare check on Braker Lane near Ptarmigan Drive just east of Metric Boulevard.

They arrived to find 28-year-old Hector Diaz-Esparza bleeding in an alley.

Despite efforts to revive him, Diaz-Esparza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later determined he'd been attacked by people who fled the scene, and the medical examiner confirmed the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Austin police.