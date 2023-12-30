Abandoned church in north Austin severely damaged after two-alarm fire: AFD

A two-alarm fire tore through an abandoned church in north Austin on Saturday.

Flames broke out shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday morning on Blessing Avenue, just south of Anderson Lane near Cameron Road.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ North Austin church. (Austin Fire Department)

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control, but it caused major damage to the interior of the church.

That damage is estimated to cost about $200,000.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators were at the scene of the fire earlier this afternoon, but the cause was ruled undetermined.