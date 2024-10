The brief A suspicious item was found at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Police investigated, and gave the all-clear shortly after.



Austin police have given the all-clear after a suspicious item was found at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday night.

According to the airport, shortly after 8 p.m., police were investigating a suspicious item in the Belly Freight area. The area was closed to the public.

Terminal activities and flights were not affected.

A short time later, police gave the airport the all-clear.