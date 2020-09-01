Suspicious package found in rural area of Blanco County disarmed

Officials say a suspicious package found in rural Blanco County has been disarmed.

The Blanco County Sheriff's Office says that the package was found on Chimney Valley Road in the area near FM 165.

All residents in the immediate area had been moved, but have since been allowed to return to their homes.

According to officials, the explosive was disarmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday, but officials could not confirm if the explosive was real or a dummy.

Investigations are still underway at the scene. No other information is available at this time.