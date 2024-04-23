Police investigate 'suspicious package' in downtown Austin; road reopens
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department investigated a suspicious package in downtown Austin.
Police said officers were on the scene of 12th Street and the I-35 SB frontage road for a police incident.
According to APD watch command, police were investigating a suspicious package.
The frontage road was shut down while police investigated the incident.
Around 8:40 p.m., police said the scene was clear, and the road was reopened.