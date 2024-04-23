Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate 'suspicious package' in downtown Austin; road reopens

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 23, 2024 8:36pm CDT
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department investigated a suspicious package in downtown Austin.

Police said officers were on the scene of 12th Street and the I-35 SB frontage road for a police incident.

According to APD watch command, police were investigating a suspicious package.

The frontage road was shut down while police investigated the incident. 

Around 8:40 p.m., police said the scene was clear, and the road was reopened. 