SWAT call in San Marcos leads to man's arrest: sheriff

A report about family violence in San Marcos turned into a SWAT call late last night and ended in a man's arrest.

41-year-old Arthur Limon Jr. has been charged with one count of assault bodily injury/family violence and one count of terroristic threat of a household or family member.

What we know:

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says its SWAT team was called in just before 11 p.m. on June 2 to respond to a reported hostage rescue.

The incident began as a report about a family violence assault, in which Limon allegedly armed himself with a shotgun.

The victim was able to get out of the house, but Limon and a 17-year-old boy were left inside, prompting this to be a hostage rescue.

However, over the course of the negotiations, officials determined the teenage son was staying in the home by choice. This changed the call to a barricaded subject.

The Crisis Negotiation Team was eventually able to convince Limon to come out, and the son was also safely removed from the home.

No injuries or damage to property were reported, says HCSO.

What's next:

According to Hays County Jail records, Limon was booked into the jail on June 3 and bond has been set at a collective $10,000.

He had not been released as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.