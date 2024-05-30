SWAT situation ends in East Austin with no suspect in custody

Austin police say a SWAT situation in East Austin has come to an end with no suspect in custody.

The 911 call came in around 12:30 a.m. reporting family violence at a home on Craigwood Drive, near FM 969.

Investigators say there were two victims with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect was believed to be inside the home with access to a firearm.

Around 6:30 a.m., Austin police said the SWAT situation had come to an end, but no suspect was in custody. They did not provide further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.