One person is in jail after a SWAT situation at an southeast Austin apartment complex Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Austin police say they were looking for a person with three felony warrants.

Officers found him at the Douglas Landing Apartments on Douglas Street near East Oltorf and Pleasant Valley.

Police say the suspect ran into an apartment and would not come out so they called in the SWAT team around 9:23 p.m.

The suspect surrendered just before 11 p.m. and was taken to the Travis County Jail.

Police say there were several people inside the apartment with him who were taken out and several apartments were evacuated.

EMS evaluated six people, but everyone was okay, and no injuries were reported.

APD says it's grateful to Texas DPS for assisting in blocking off the roads during the SWAT call.

"Henry sector is one of our lowest sectors with the least amount of officers, unfortunately, and they were able to come out and help out, immense help, greatly appreciated, to come out here and shut down the roads," said Senior Police Officer Demitri Hobbs.

Police have not released information about what the warrants were for; they would only say that they were all felony charges.