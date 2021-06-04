Swift-water rescue crews on standby heading into the weekend

Swift-water rescue crews are on standby as more low water crossings get closed off in Williamson County.

"Right now we are just on standby, I touch base with the crews every morning, make sure we’ve got guys there that are boat operators if we need it," said Captain Trenton Hernandez with the Williamson County Fire Marshal’s Office.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Hernandez said their swift water rescue teams across the county are ready to go should sites like this take a more drastic turn. "We’ve got crews from Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Liberty Hill, and Leander," he said.

Their swift water rescue teams undergo a lot of training for situations is like this, especially since devastating flooding is nothing new to the area. They’re urging those who live close to the water to be aware of the weather.

"Don’t try to stick it out. If you see water coming up and the river is starting to rise and get close to your home just get out. It’s not worth losing your life over that," he said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

What concerns Hernandez is not only the levels of the creeks and rivers right now but the fact that more rain is still on the way which can change things in minutes.

"It can happen really quick, just pay attention to the roadways, pay attention to the signs and don’t cross the signs, don’t go around barricades. Just stay out of the water," he said.

Heavy rain Wednesday night, on top of what Central Texas has already seen earlier this week, was causing flooding issues throughout our area Thursday morning. With more rain moving through Thursday, conditions are expected to get worse.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco says that flash flooding is possible under rain-train-type storms and enhanced rainfall locations. Up to four inches of rain is possible out of the heaviest thunderstorms, though a more widespread 0.75-2 inches of rain is more likely.

Advertisement

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.