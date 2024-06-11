Expand / Collapse search

Swimmer reported missing in Bastrop

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 11, 2024 5:54am CDT
Bastrop
FOX 7 Austin

Search for missing swimmer in Bastrop

A swimmer was reported missing late Monday night in Bastrop. Tuesday morning, authorities will be back out to search.

BASTROP, Texas - Authorities will be back out Tuesday morning looking for a swimmer who went missing in Bastrop on Monday night.

Bastrop County fire crews and multiple other agencies responded to calls about a missing swimmer in the 400 block of East Riverside Dr.

Crews were unable to locate the swimmer.

RELATED: Recovery efforts underway for missing swimmer near Devil's Cove

The scene has since been turned over to police and the Lower Colorado River Authority as it becomes a recovery mission.