Swimmer reported missing in Bastrop

Authorities will be back out Tuesday morning looking for a swimmer who went missing in Bastrop on Monday night.

Bastrop County fire crews and multiple other agencies responded to calls about a missing swimmer in the 400 block of East Riverside Dr.

Crews were unable to locate the swimmer.

The scene has since been turned over to police and the Lower Colorado River Authority as it becomes a recovery mission.