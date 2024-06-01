Teen boy drowns in lake in Cedar Park: police

The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from a lake in Cedar Park after he was reported missing, according to police.

On Saturday, Cedar Park police reported that they were on the scene of a missing swimmer at Twin Lakes YMCA.

The police department later updated that the search effort had turned into a recovery effort, and that the missing swimmer was a 15-year-old boy who went underwater while swimming with friends.

Later Saturday evening, Cedar Park police reported that the body of the boy had been found and recovered from the lake.

Police are investigating this incident in conjunction with the Texas Game Wardens.