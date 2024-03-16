SXSW 2024: Performer uses music to amplify Indigenous voices

As LUCAA prepares to perform for the first time at South by Southwest, she practices her song called "alone."

It is a hymn of loneliness, something LUCAA said she has overcome.

Every note also embodies the voice of her community.

"I do like indie-pop music, so I want to see more Indigenous indie pop musicians out there, so I might as well be one of the people who's leading the way," said LUCAA.

LUCAA is Afro-Indigenous.

She said she's one of five Indigenous artists performing at SXSW this year, which has more than 300 performers total.

"We need to be represented," said LUCAA. "We need to have space."

On stage, her voice and clothes will make a statement.

"My nails are from NDN Girls Book Club," said LUCAA.

She's wearing Indigenous designers, and all up-cycled fashion pieces.

"A lot of it has a lot of Indigenous meaning behind it but also it's just like a way to reimagine fashion," said LUCAA.

Each performance, she said, also goes towards the non-profit Indigenous Futures Fund.

"It's wonderful to be here, but there's always work to be done, so I want to come back next year," said LUCAA. "I want more Indigenous artists to come back next year. I want more opportunities for us. I just want our voices to be louder."

And she plans to do that by singing.