SXSW 2024: Local artist uses platform to honor son

A local artist is using his platform to honor his son.

This is the second year Ben Kweller headlined a showcase at South by Southwest.

It also featured artists from his music collective, The Noise Company.

"I really got my start here, like back in the late 90s with my band Radish," Kweller said. "I'll never forget my first showcase at South by Southwest. I've always had an affinity for South By. And since we're a local company, we wanted to do something with them."

He started The Noise Company ten years ago.

"My whole mission is supporting developing artists and helping them sort of break through and figure out how to build a career in music," he said.

Kweller was struck by tragedy last year when his 16-year-old son, Dorian, who goes by Zev, passed away in a car accident.

"Everyone loved this guy, and his music really speaks to that," Kweller said.

Last year's SXSW showcase was supposed to be Dorian's debut performance.

Kweller used the showcase to pay tribute to him.

"When Dorian died, you know, there was like, a sort of, an initial reaction to just crawl away into a dark hole and never come out, you know?" Kweller said. "But I also knew how much he loved music, and I just made the decision to just power through in his honor."

The family created a non-profit called Zev United to support young musicians and skateboarders.

"Young musicians getting started, just really follow your soul. I mean, music comes from just a different place, and from a lot of it comes from the subconscious," Kweller said.

A skate park in Dripping Springs recently broke ground, which will be named after Dorian.

Last month, the first Zev Award for young musicians was given out.

Kweller says an album of Dorian's unreleased songs is expected to come out next year.

"That's an amazing thing about music is that it outlives us, you know? And so you're creating something that lasts forever," he said.

The showcase at SXSW is something Kweller hopes will help other musicians grow.

"I hope [people] take away the fact that we've been working really hard to nurture some really special artists," he said.