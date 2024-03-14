SXSW 2024: Bon Jovi premieres docuseries at festival

Legendary rock band Bon Jovi is marking 40 years, and they're doing it with a brand new docuseries. It's called "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story", and it premiered Thursday at Austin's Paramount Theatre as part of SXSW.

"Well, with one eye looking back on these 40, and it's also the release date for the new single on the new album. So we're able to celebrate the past and celebrate the future on the same day. This is me saying thank you to God for the opportunity," said frontman Jon Bon Jovi.

The docuseries, directed by Gotham Chopra, chronicles Bon Jovi's ups and downs over the past four decades. It's raw, honest and personal.

"We weren't afraid to say everything. I think that really matters, because if it was just a fluff piece, then nobody wants to see that," said keyboardist David Bryan.

"Tears. Teary-eyed when we watched it. Everybody got very emotional watching it," said bassist Hugh McDonald.

FOX 7 asked Jon Bon Jovi what he loves about Austin, and why they chose SXSW for the premiere.

"I like Austin. I like the eclectic feel of what this city is and this festival is. And so whether it's music, movies, tech, SXSW is always embracing it," Bon Jovi said.

Bon Jovi's new single, "Legendary", was released Thursday morning, to promote the band's upcoming album, "Forever", which is set for release in June. FOX 7 asked McDonald if a tour is in the works.

"Not till next year," said McDonald. "Next year will be the tour."

"In the words of Bon Jovi, 'we're halfway there', right?" said Bryan. "40 more years, baby."

