SXSW 2027: What's new and changes for event

The Brief SXSW announces changes and new details for 2027 Podcast Festival will make its debut joining Innovation, Film & TV, Music and Comedy New locations for hubs and movie premieres



SXSW 2026 looked a lot different from previous years and organizers say there will be some more changes in 2027.

What they're saying:

"2026 proved that we can evolve the event while preserving the discovery, connection and creativity that make it special. We heard amazing feedback from attendees, with 2027 PanelPicker submissions and Music and Film & TV festival applications up by as much as 50 percent so far," said Greg Rosenbaum, SVP of Programming at SXSW, in a news release.

"For 2027, we’re building on what worked by creating more intentional hubs across downtown Austin, giving growing communities like podcasting a bigger platform, and making it easier for attendees to find the ideas, people and opportunities that matter to them. There is much more to come as we continue to build toward SXSW 2027," Rosenbaum added.

What's changing for SXSW next year?

The backstory:

New Podcast Festival

SXSW says there will be a new addition to its programming, Podcasts, that will join Innovation, Film & TV, Music and Comedy. It will bring talent, platforms, brands, marketers and the broader podcast industry together in one dedicated home.

Officials say podcasts have become an important part of the event.

The new Podcast Festival will run March 17-20 and be open to all SXSW badgeholders.

New locations for hubs, movie premieres

The Music Clubhouse will be located at The Thompson hotel with Music Conference programming there and also at The Westin. Officials say music home base will now be right off Sixth Street and only blocks away from the Red River Cultural District.

Film & TV Festival will host its major premieres, screenings and red carpets at ACL Live at The Moody Theater as the Paramount Theatre undergoes its restoration.

Film & TV Conference will relocated to The Driskill and Stephen F. Austin hotels.

What you can do:

SXSW 2027 runs March 15-21 in downtown Austin, preceded by SXSW EDU, March 13-16.

You can get more details and buy badges at sxsw.com.

The Source: Information from SXSW news release.



