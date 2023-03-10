Tacos in Austin and Central Texas: Where's your favorite spot?

AUSTIN, Texas - Besides bbq, there probably isn't another food that Austinites, and Texans, love more and just like barbecue, where people choose as their go-to spot can cause quite the discussion.
(We're looking at you, San Antonio!)
With that in mind, FOX 7 Austin is curious to see which spot tops most people's lists when it comes to tacos.
We've spoken to Favor's Chief Taco Officer to get an idea of where some good spots are but we want to hear from you!
Let us know below, and we'll put the top choices in a vote to find the favorite!
You can also check out some of the places we've covered over the years.
Places to get tacos in Austin
De Nada
ACL 2022 eats at De Nada Cantina
De Nada Cantina is serving delicious handmade tortillas pressed and cooked on the comal, slow-braised meats, and traditional handcrafted margaritas in East Austin, all inside in a greenhouse.
Licha's Cantina
Cinco de Mayo at Lichas Cantina
Lichas Cantina in Austin hosted a Cinco de Mayo celebration Sunday.
Cinco de Mayo, for those who don’t know, commemorates the Battle of Puebla when the French tried to invade Mexico through the coast of Puebla and the Mexicans held them off.
Lichas Cantina celebrated the event with live music and food starting at 11 a.m.
To learn more about the restaurant, visit their website.
Artemisa's Tacos
Artemisa's Tacos talks about Taste of Mexico event
FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum is joined by Artemisa's Tacos owner/founder Diana Aviles to talk about the business and also the Mexic-Arte Museum event that helps support the museum's art education program.
Cuantos Tacos
Austin taqueria partners with Jarritos for National Taco Day
As part of a national campaign, Jarritos is traveling to different cities to "Respect the taco." They say that local restaurants are the heart and soul of American business.
Veracruz All Natural
Veracruz All Natural expands with mission of keeping Mexican authenticity
FOX 7 Austin's Leslie Rangel talks to two sisters who started the business and are now expanding to Los Angeles and making sure their heritage lives on through their food.
Nitxa Taqueria
Nixta Taqueria Executive Chef Edgar Rico talks about Live Fire! event
The community is invited to enjoy delicious food while watching top chefs from across the state prepare it over an open flame. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details about Austin Food & Wine Alliance's Live Fire! cooking event that's going on at Camp Mabry.
Granny's Tacos
Food Truck Friday: Granny's Tacos
Maria Vega talks about the East Austin truck and makes one of its specialties.
Velvet Taco
Good Day Cooks: Velvet Taco
Many of us are used to breakfast tacos but our guests this morning are changing it up with some special recipes.
Taco Ranch
Cooking with FOX 7: Taco Ranch
The same ownership of P. Terry's is opening the second location of its Taco Ranch restaurant. Chef Chris Schloss talks about what they have to offer and makes one of their specialties.
Taconmaye
Food Truck Friday: Taconmaye
Angie Zuniga talks about the truck in Cedar Park and highlights a few of their specialties.
Juana Taco
Food Truck Friday: Juana Taco
Rene Gonzalez talks about the food truck and makes some of its specialties.
Tacodeli
Taco Tuesday: Tacodeli
Roberto Espinosa makes a special taco.
Taco Baby
Food Truck Friday: Taco Baby
Jamie Rice talks about her food truck and makes some of its specialties while Case Erickson talks about Trucklandia Fest.
Mellizoz Tacos
Food Truck Friday: Mellizoz Tacos
Adam Winters talks about the tacos Mellizoz serves while Juan makes a few for Lauren to try.