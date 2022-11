Texas A&M Regents approve more than $328M in new construction

More than $328 million in new construction has been approved by the Texas A&M University Board of Regents Thursday.

The Texas A&M University System has more than $4.1 billion in construction projects across the state of Texas in planning and design, construction, or development.

Funding for projects approved Thursday include:

$8.4 million for the Bain Athletic Expansion Project at West Texas A&M

$17.6 million for a Student Services Building at Texas A&M University-Commerce

$29.3 million for student housing at Texas A&M University –San Antonio

$7 million for infrastructure at the RELLIS Campus in Bryan

$83.2 million for the Student-Athlete Academic &Wellness Center and Bright-Slocum Center at Texas A&M

$38 million for a new parking garage at Tarleton State University

$55 million for Borlaug Southern Crop Improvement Center Renovations in College Station

$4.5 million for the TEES Detonation Research Test Facility Project in Bryan

$17.4 million to build a student recreation center at Texas A&M University-San Antonio

$7.1 million for the Health Sciences Education and Research Center and the Western Hemispheric Trade Center expansion projects at Texas A&M International University in Laredo

$45 million for renovation of the Education Building and for health and safety upgrades across campus at West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

$2.9 million for AgriLife Vernon Campus storm repairs

$5.5 million for renovation of Dunn Hall at Texas A&M

$5.8 million for HVAC work in the Bringle Lake Village dorm at Texas A&M University-Texarkana

$1.7 million to build the Texas A&M Forest Services’ Hudson Office in Lufkin

Additionally, Regents approved amending the Texas A&M University System’s 2023-2027 Capital Plan to include: