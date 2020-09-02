Target's car seat trade-in program is back this month

article

Hey parents: if your baby's car seat is looking a bit rough, Target wants to swap with you.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 13 through Saturday, Sept. 26, Target is holding its eco-friendly car seat trade-in event.

Parents can bring in their outdated car seats to the designated drop-off boxes near the Guest Services area of participating Target stores.

You'll then be given a coupon for 20% a brand new car seat, stroller or select baby gear item.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Sign up for FOX 35 Newsletters

Here's how it works:

Advertisement

Bring an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it in the designated box outside the store.

Open your Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Team Member in Guest Services if you need help.

Open your Wallet in the Target App and view "Extra offers" to find your coupon + more contactless savings.

Click the green checkmark next to the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

According to Target, they will "accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged."

Target has recycled about 14.4 million pounds of material since launching the first trade-in event in 2016.

More viral stories:

Publix buys over 11 million pounds of produce, 500K gallons of milk from farmers to donate to food banks

Walmart+ launching Sept. 15 as challenger to Amazon Prime

Rescue dog adopts kittens after the tragic death of her own puppies