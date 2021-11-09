Taste of TNF recipe: Key lime crab cakes

Crab cakes are something most people order out at restaurants, but Dr. BBQ tell us they're actually pretty easy to make at home – and they're just the right fit for this week’s game between Baltimore and Miami on FOX’s Thursday Night Football.

Dr. BBQ says if you're not sure about using key limes to make crab cakes, be adventurous and give it a try; you'll be surprised by how well the combination works.

Ingredients

Key lime dipping sauce

½ cup mayo

2 tablespoons key lime juice

1 teaspoon dry mustard

Salt and pepper

Crab cakes

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

2 teaspoons fresh Key lime juice

1 teaspoon Key lime zest

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon dried parsley

½ teaspoon creole seasoning

½ pound lump crab meat, picked over for shells

1 cup panko breadcrumbs, divided

Olive oil for frying

Instructions

To make the dipping sauce, in a medium bowl combine the Mayo, key lime juice, dry mustard and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Mix well and set aside.

To make the crab cakes, in a large bowl combine the egg, mayo, key lime juice, zest, and Dijon mustard. Mix well. Add the parsley and creole seasoning and mix well.

Add 1/3 cup panko and the crab meat and fold in gently until all is incorporated. Divide into six equal crab cakes forming thick patties, then dredge the crab cakes lightly in the remaining panko. Set on a plate and refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes.

Heat ¼ cup oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the crab cakes and cook 3 to 4 minutes per side until golden brown. Remove to a rack or paper towels to drain.

Serve hot with the dipping sauce on the side.

Makes six crab cakes.