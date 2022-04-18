Tax Day 2022 meal deals: A list of tasty specials and discounts available Monday

article

As people file their taxes to meet Monday’s deadline, businesses nationwide are offering great promotional deals on Tax Day from meal discounts to free workouts.

The tax filing process can be overwhelming and stressful, but these deals are available to offer a bit of relief.

Some deals are only for April 18 while others are available past Monday. Here is a list of all the deals you can enjoy during and after Tax Day.

RELATED: Tax Day 2022: Deadline to file is Monday — what to know if you need an extension

McDonald's

McDonald's has a couple of deals on its app and through their MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and deals can vary based on your account and McDonald’s location.

The burger chain is offering customers for a limited time only a free Big Mac for downloading the app and joining the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. Once you make the first purchase using the app, you can either get free hash browns, a vanilla ice cream cone, or a McChicken or cheeseburger.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s has a few deals on its app for a limited time only. These deals include free six-piece chicken nuggets when you use the in-app delivery through April 30, free large fries if you spend a minimum of $10 through the mobile app, or purchase one premium chicken sandwich or burger and get the second for a $1 with a mobile offer.

Domino's

Domino's is giving customers a $3 "tip" to order their pizza online or through the mobile app and picking it up themselves instead of having the pizza delivered.

When you place a carryout order through May 22, you can get a $3 coupon code to redeem the next week on a carryout order that’s $5 or more before tax and gratuity, according to Domino’s. Patrons can also earn points to redeem for a free pizza through Domino’s rewards program.

Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory is running a special from Monday until April 21. The restaurant chain is offering $10 off a $50 meal purchase when you use the promotion code CAKE10 using the restaurant’s website or through DoorDash.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a deal for their rewards members through April 26. Members can get a $3 medium cold brew if they order ahead, pay with an enrolled Dunkin’ card or scan their loyalty card during their purchase.

The donut chain is also offering gas savings through May 12. Shell Fuel Rewards members can get a discount of 30 cents per gallon at Shell gas stations after their fifth drink purchase at Dunkin’ if you have a membership and fuel rewards accounts.

Subway

Subway is offering customers 15% off any footlong sandwich when they order online or in the app using the 15OFF promo code.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is giving its customers and nonmembers the chance to enjoy a free workout and massage at any of its gyms nationwide. For more information on this deal, visit PlanetFitness.com/Hydro.

Office Depot

If you're trying to get rid of unnecessary paper and documents, Office Depot and OfficeMax is offering customers free in-store shredding services until April 23. You can shred up to five pounds of documents for free with a coupon at Officedepot.com/shredding.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies has you covered with a sweet treat on Tax Day. Patrons can get a free chocolate chip cookie with any purchase at certain locations in-store and online with the code TAX. This special deal can’t be combined with any other offers.

Potbelly

Potbelly is offering customers a buy-one-get-one-free deal on original-sized sandwiches Monday. All you have to do is use the promo code BOGO online or through the sandwich chain’s app.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs has a deal for a free medium sub with the purchase of an extra medium or large sandwich, chips, and a drink on Monday. All you have to do is visit FirehouseSubs.com/TaxDay to download the coupon.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven has a deal on pizzas until May 24 with 7NOW delivery. Customers can order any pizza for $5 though the store’s delivery program. There’s a limit of one $5 pizza per order.

Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery is giving their rewards members a free Hazelnut Cold Brew with purchase at participating locations on Monday. If you sign up on the Corner Bakery website, members can get $5 off their next purchase.

Hooters

Hooters is giving kids under 12 years old a free kids meal at participating restaurant locations with an adult purchase of $15 or more. The purchase is needed for each free kids meal, according to the website.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse has a special deal for Tax Day. Customers can get $10 off a $40 purchase for takeout and delivery orders.

Marble Slab Creamery

Advertisement

Marble Slab Creamery is giving their rewards members get a free small ice cream when they buy a regular ice cream Monday.