Taylor community raises money for family affected by fatal drag race

It's been three weeks since three people, including two young children, died in a crash at a drag race in Kerrville. Five others were injured.

A Taylor family was affected by that tragedy. Sunday afternoon, the community held a fundraiser to help with any expenses they might be facing.

"Both Chance and Katie they're stress free, easy going, fun to be around," said Kary Sabedra, who organized the fundraiser. "They just have the kindest hearts. It's a real bummer what happened."

Chance Jones was at the Airport Race Wars 2 when he was hit by a car that lost control as it was crossing the finish line. His girlfriend Katie was also injured. His oldest son, Daniel, lost his life.

After the accident Sabedra said he knew he had to do something. "It was more of a reaction than anything," he said.

So, he began to organize the "Cruise in With the Thunderbolts" fundraiser. Complete with a car show, bbq and live music, the community of Taylor showed up in waves.

"It's been huge for us because it makes you have faith in humanity," Sabedra said.

He said hundreds of people have all been reaching out, asking what they can do, all with the same goal: wanting to take one less thing off Chance and Katie's minds.

"I don't want them to have to worry about money or anything while they are in their time of need or mourning their loss," he said.

There has also been a GoFundMe set up.

