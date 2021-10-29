Third person dies following deadly Kerrville drag racing event

A third person has died after a driver at a drag racing event in Kerrville lost control and crashed into a crowd of spectators.

Two were killed in the crash that occured on Oct. 23 at an event called Airport Race Wars 2 at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. The event involved drivers speeding down a runway while they competed for cash.

The Kerrville Police Department identified the third fatality as Rebecca Cedillo of Converse, who passed away on Oct. 27 from her injuries.

The following individuals injured in the crash have been released from medical facilities, says Kerrville police:

26-year-old Chance Dean Jones of Taylor was discharged from Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin

27-year-old Mary Kate "Katie" Walls of Taylor was discharged from University Hospital in San Antonio

34-year-old Michael Gonzales of Fort Worth was discharged from San Antonio Medical Center in San Antonio

Both Jones and Walls will be recovering at home and have a long road ahead, according to family.

This investigation is still active and ongoing, says Kerrville police.

