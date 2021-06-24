Taylor gears up for Pride event this weekend

Pride is coming to Taylor.

This week residents and businesses like the Texas Beer Company put up flags and painted windows all to celebrate the Pride event taking place this Saturday.

"This is Taylor’s first pride rally which I think is a step in the right direction. These folks are a member of our community so this is a time for them to celebrate their lifestyle and we support that," said brand ambassador Cody Seigmund.

Organizers of the event said events like this during pride month typically don’t happen in Williamson County and they are hopeful this marks a change for the area.

"We’ve been met with nothing but support, it was really easy to get it going especially from the city. The only negative impact we received is from a few local churches, that’s to be expected but other than that, nothing but support," said Denise Rodgers the Taylor Pride co-founder.

Rodgers said the idea started last year. after asking around on social media she realized the LGBTQ community in the county was much larger than she expected.

"We thought there was just a few of us honestly but it turned out there’s thousands of people in the LGBTQ community who have just been living in the shadows in Williamson County," she said.

The event is Saturday afternoon, and while it hasn’t even happened yet, Rodgers says she’s already been contacted by other communities and other cities across Williamson County in order to plan something much bigger for next year.