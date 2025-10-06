Anonymous donor pays off lunch debt for all Taylor ISD students

The Brief Anonymous donor pays off outstanding lunch debt for all Taylor ISD students District announced the gift on social media



An anonymous donor has paid off all lunch debt across all Taylor ISD campuses, says the district.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the district says they are "so grateful for this amazing act of kindness".

The letter from TISD Child Nutrition Services reads:

Dear Taylor ISD Families,

We have some wonderful news to share!

A generous Taylor resident has donated enough to cover all current negative lunch balances as of October 2nd. This thoughtful community member wishes to remain anonymous.

Thanks to this incredible gift, any student who owed money will have a fresh start and can enjoy school meals when classes resume on Monday!

We are so grateful for this act of kindness and the positive impact it has on our students and families. It's a heartwarming reminder of the caring spirit in our Taylor community.

Sincerely,

TISD Child Nutrition Services

The district also added that every child is served meals regardless of balance or meal status and that all students receive a free breakfast.

What we don't know:

Taylor ISD did not share how much the resident paid off or how many students had lunch debt before the donation.