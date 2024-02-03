Taylor ISD students can get two years of college for free through early college program

Taylor ISD is calling current 8th and 9th graders to apply to Legacy or P-tech programs.

Legacy Early College is a standalone campus in Taylor ISD. It was funded by TEA, and it gives students free access to college.

Students will be able to graduate from Legacy Early College High School with a high school diploma and an associate degree from Temple College.

Erica Cantwell, the principal at Legacy Early College, says this will encourage students to get higher education.

Cantwell says students who graduated through the program finished their bachelors degree by the time they turn 20, and some of them even went on to pursue a masters degree.

On top of 2 years of free college, students who complete the program will also get scholarship opportunities to get their bachelors degree.

"I really think that this is a great, innovative, just a unique opportunity, what for what Texas public schools are doing. And I think it's just really great for kids," Erica Cantwell, the principal of Legacy Early College, said. "It's a great place to be. We're designing these programs to, you know, push them through life, give them opportunity and access to college without any barriers being there."

For more information on the program, Taylor ISD will be holding an application workshop Tuesday. Feb. 6, at the Taylor ISD Event Center from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.