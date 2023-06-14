Taylor ISD finds new ways to attract teachers to work for its district

School districts in Central Texas are finding new ways to attract teachers to work for their district.

"This year, we feel like one of the things that help teachers stay in the classrooms not only is the competitive pay that we keep increasing, but it’s also investing in our people," said Taylor ISD superintendent Devin Padavil.

As school districts across Central Texas work to fill vacancies during a teacher shortage, Taylor ISD is offering a number of incentives for teachers to sign-on with the Taylor Ducks.

"These paraprofessionals in particular have so much hands-on experience with our kids that we know they have a lot of the fundamentals skills about helping manage and run a classroom. That already sets them up for success in any school," said Padavil.

EDUCATION COVERAGE

The school district promoted six paraprofessionals as full-time teachers. In the upcoming school year, the new teachers will work toward their teacher certification.

For some of the teachers who got promoted, this is a dream come true for them.

"I’ve been wanting to be a teacher my whole life, so I’m very excited I was in college already, so this just helps me bridge that gap," said Lindsey Cram, new Taylor ISD teacher.

"I unfortunately dropped out of college in the 80s I wanted to be a teacher and life took its turn and I had a family started living life," said Eliza Ackerman, new Taylor ISD teacher.

Some of these teachers are new to role, but not to the district.

"I am Taylor High School class of 86," said Ackerman. "Once a Duck, always a Duck."

From sitting in the student desks to standing in front of the classroom, Eliza Ackerman will be teaching at Taylor High School in the fall.

"I will be in the content mastery room at Taylor High School. I will be serving 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th graders," said Ackerman.

Not only is Taylor ISD hoping to attract new teachers, but it's also hoping to keep their current staff.

"If you have been here for 10 years, if you’ve been anywhere for 10 years you can make $60,000 or more in Taylor ISD," said Padavil.