Del Valle ISD Book Bus back on the road this summer

The Del Valle ISD Book Bus is back on the road this summer, making multiple stops across the district to bring free books and family resources.

Students and parents can stop by one of the 11 bus locations on Thursdays throughout June and July. Books for all ages, from babies all the way to adults, will be available for free for everyone to take.

Book buses will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on June 8, 15, 22, and 29, as well as July 13, at the following locations:

Collins Elementary

Creedmoor Elementary

Del Valle Elementary

Gilbert Elementary

Hillcrest Elementary

Popham Elementary

Dailey Middle School

Ojeda Middle School

Del Valle High School

Montopolis Recreation Center

Whisper Valley Community Pool Area

In the past, the Book Bus has driven through Del Valle neighborhoods, but this year will be at designated locations for families to be able to stop by and spend more time participating in activities with their children.

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

Families can stop and pick up free books and family resources, have a snack, and more. They can also visit with school staff and volunteers to keep in touch with their child’s school over the summer break and encourage reading.

Each Thursday will feature activities, and specifically, on June 15, families can come and meet the district's coaches and athletes, who will be at each Book Bus location that day.