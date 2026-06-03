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Taylor man arrested, charged with murder in connection with victim's death

By
FOX 7 Austin
Taylor
Published June 3, 2026 6:59 PM CDT
Published June 3, 2026 6:59 PM CDT

The Brief

    • U.S. Marshals arrested a Taylor man in connection with another man's death
    • Taylor police said on May 3, officers found a man dead in the 1000 block of Price Street

TAYLOR, Texas - A Taylor man was arrested and charged with murder, police said. 

The backstory:

Taylor police said U.S. Marshals arrested 30-year-old Devin Olguin, of Taylor, in connection with a man's death in May. He was charged with murder. 

On Sunday, May 3, around 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death in the 1000 block of Price Street. 

When officers arrived, they found a man dead. He was later identified as 48-year-old Alfred Olguin Flores. 

An investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information from the Taylor Police Department

TaylorCrime and Public Safety