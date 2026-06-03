Taylor man arrested, charged with murder in connection with victim's death
TAYLOR, Texas - A Taylor man was arrested and charged with murder, police said.
The backstory:
Taylor police said U.S. Marshals arrested 30-year-old Devin Olguin, of Taylor, in connection with a man's death in May. He was charged with murder.
On Sunday, May 3, around 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death in the 1000 block of Price Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead. He was later identified as 48-year-old Alfred Olguin Flores.
An investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information from the Taylor Police Department