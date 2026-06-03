Taylor man arrested, charged with murder in connection with victim's death

The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested a Taylor man in connection with another man's death Taylor police said on May 3, officers found a man dead in the 1000 block of Price Street



A Taylor man was arrested and charged with murder, police said.

The backstory:

Taylor police said U.S. Marshals arrested 30-year-old Devin Olguin, of Taylor, in connection with a man's death in May. He was charged with murder.

On Sunday, May 3, around 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death in the 1000 block of Price Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead. He was later identified as 48-year-old Alfred Olguin Flores.

An investigation remains ongoing.