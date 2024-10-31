Taylor man, woman killed in crash involving dump truck
TAYLOR, Texas - Two people are dead after a crash in Taylor on Thursday morning, police said.
Taylor police said on Oct. 31, around 9:27 a.m., officers responded to the 13400 block of Chandler Rd. in reference to a crash.
Preliminary information revealed a blue 2014 Honda, driven by 35-year-old Daniel Siguenza, of Taylor, entered the intersection at the 13400 block of Chandler Rd. from CR 266.
The Honda failed to yield right of way and was hit by a 2012 freight dump truck driven by 49-year-old Douglas Baker.
Siguenza and 39-year-old Lilliana Nava-Torres, of Taylor, a passenger in the Honda, were dead on the scene, police said.
Baker had no injuries.
At this time, there are no charges pending.
The investigation into this deadly crash continues.