Taylor man, woman killed in crash involving dump truck

Two people are dead after a crash in Taylor on Thursday morning, police said.

Taylor police said on Oct. 31, around 9:27 a.m., officers responded to the 13400 block of Chandler Rd. in reference to a crash.

Preliminary information revealed a blue 2014 Honda, driven by 35-year-old Daniel Siguenza, of Taylor, entered the intersection at the 13400 block of Chandler Rd. from CR 266.

The Honda failed to yield right of way and was hit by a 2012 freight dump truck driven by 49-year-old Douglas Baker.

Siguenza and 39-year-old Lilliana Nava-Torres, of Taylor, a passenger in the Honda, were dead on the scene, police said.

Baker had no injuries.

At this time, there are no charges pending.

The investigation into this deadly crash continues.