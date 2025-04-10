City of Austin to look into more safety options for 6th Street

The Brief Austin City Council is exploring more options to make Sixth Street safer. The plan is to build on a pilot program from earlier this year. The city manager will look at options to improve traffic movement by using alleyways and garages for valet or rideshares.



What we know:

City Council has approved a resolution directing the city manager to collect data on transportation and public safety to create a long-term plan.

This builds on the pilot program where Sixth Street reopened to cars on weekend nights. The city says in the first month compared to the same timeframe last year, the use of force dropped by 50 percent on Sixth Street and arrests went down by 34 percent.

However, last week, multiple people were shot at the Lit Lounge on Sixth Street.

Another aspect Council is looking at is regulating vacant buildings and improving lighting.

What they're saying:

"The status quo is unacceptable, inexcusable, and something that must be dealt with," Council Member Zo Qadri (District 9) said.

"I love to see pilot programs as a method to learn and then carry our lessons learned forward into our policy development," Council Member Krista Laine (District 6) said.

"I really appreciate the ongoing engagement of multiple types of stakeholders so that we can develop a solution that really allows for the use of this district at different times of day for different purposes and maximize our sales tax revenue," Laine added.

"The city needs to take this opportunity to add new tools, new data and new revenue so we can revitalize the area and curtail the incidences of violence, underage drinking, overserving, and safety hazards that put patrons, workers, and first responders at risk," Qadri said. "It also looks at creating an entertainment license for establishments serving alcohol past midnight to allow the city to combat bad actors that repeatedly cause or host some of the worst behavior we see on Sixth Street."

"At the end of the day, Austinites deserve a safe, vibrant, and fun Sixth Street that works for residents and visitors alike," Qadri said.

Beyond Sixth Street

Dig deeper:

That issue seeps beyond Sixth Street as well.

"The west part of our neighborhood is being highly affected by an after-hours club that needs some attention," Greg Smith with the Bouldin Creek Neighborhood Association said.

What's next:

The city manager will look at options to improve traffic movement by using alleyways and garages for valet or rideshares.

He will also look at the cost of a year-round Public Assembly Enforcement Team to address things like after-hours establishments without an alcohol license.

The resolution says the city manager should provide quarterly updates in memos and present to the Mobility Committee in December.